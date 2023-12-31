The Chicago Bears (6-9) host the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

How to Watch Bears vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

Falcons Insights

This year the Falcons put up 3.9 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bears surrender (23).

The Falcons collect 332.5 yards per game, just 14.4 more than the 318.1 the Bears give up.

This season Atlanta runs for 49.1 more yards per game (129.8) than Chicago allows (80.7).

The Falcons have 21 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 23 takeaways.

Falcons Away Performance

In road games, the Falcons put up 13.6 points per game and give up 18. That's less than they score (19.1) and allow (19.2) overall.

On the road, the Falcons accumulate 266.4 yards per game and concede 322.3. That's less than they gain overall (332.5), but more than they allow (308.4).

Atlanta's average yards passing in road games (153.1) is lower than its overall average (202.7). But its average yards allowed away from home (214.4) is higher than overall (197.5).

The Falcons' average rushing yards gained (113.3) and conceded (107.9) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 129.8 and 110.9, respectively.

The Falcons' third-down percentages on offense (40%) and defense (31.3%) in away games are both lower than their overall numbers of 40.8% and 33.7%, respectively.

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 29-25 CBS 12/17/2023 at Carolina L 9-7 FOX 12/24/2023 Indianapolis W 29-10 FOX 12/31/2023 at Chicago - CBS 1/7/2024 at New Orleans - -

