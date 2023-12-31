Sunday's game that pits the Troy Trojans (3-7) versus the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Troy, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Panthers head into this game following a 93-51 victory against LaGrange on Tuesday.

Georgia State vs. Troy Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Georgia State vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 76, Georgia State 70

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on December 16, the Panthers defeated the Clemson Tigers (No. 89 in our computer rankings) by a score of 78-72.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Georgia State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Georgia State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-72 on the road over Clemson (No. 89) on December 16

71-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 250) on November 10

62-52 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 260) on November 14

90-57 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 354) on November 28

Georgia State Leaders

Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG% Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%

3.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.0 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers' +97 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.8 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per outing (137th in college basketball).

The Panthers average 70.0 points per game at home, and 74.5 on the road.

At home, Georgia State allows 55.5 points per game. Away, it gives up 72.0.

