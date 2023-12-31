The Georgia State Panthers' (6-4) Sun Belt schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Troy Trojans (3-7) at Trojan Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 71.8 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 81.7 the Trojans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 81.7 points, Georgia State is 2-0.

Troy is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.

The 74.9 points per game the Trojans score are 12.8 more points than the Panthers give up (62.1).

Troy has a 3-6 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.

When Georgia State gives up fewer than 74.9 points, it is 6-2.

The Trojans are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (37.7%).

The Panthers shoot 41.9% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Trojans allow.

Georgia State Leaders

Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40) Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG% Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%

3.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

Georgia State Schedule