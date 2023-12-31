The Georgia State Panthers' (6-4) Sun Belt schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Troy Trojans (3-7) at Trojan Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score an average of 71.8 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 81.7 the Trojans allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 81.7 points, Georgia State is 2-0.
  • Troy is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The 74.9 points per game the Trojans score are 12.8 more points than the Panthers give up (62.1).
  • Troy has a 3-6 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.
  • When Georgia State gives up fewer than 74.9 points, it is 6-2.
  • The Trojans are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (37.7%).
  • The Panthers shoot 41.9% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Trojans allow.

Georgia State Leaders

  • Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
  • Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)
  • Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG%
  • Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%
  • Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

Georgia State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 @ Winthrop L 65-60 Winthrop Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Clemson W 78-72 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/19/2023 LaGrange W 93-51 Georgia State Convocation Center
12/31/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
1/4/2024 UL Monroe - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Texas State - Georgia State Convocation Center

