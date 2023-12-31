How to Watch the Georgia State vs. Troy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers' (6-4) Sun Belt schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Troy Trojans (3-7) at Trojan Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia State vs. Troy Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score an average of 71.8 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 81.7 the Trojans allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 81.7 points, Georgia State is 2-0.
- Troy is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The 74.9 points per game the Trojans score are 12.8 more points than the Panthers give up (62.1).
- Troy has a 3-6 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.
- When Georgia State gives up fewer than 74.9 points, it is 6-2.
- The Trojans are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (37.7%).
- The Panthers shoot 41.9% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Trojans allow.
Georgia State Leaders
- Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
- Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)
- Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG%
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%
- Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Winthrop
|L 65-60
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Clemson
|W 78-72
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|LaGrange
|W 93-51
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/4/2024
|UL Monroe
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.