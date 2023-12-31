Will Kyle Pitts cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Pitts' stat line shows 50 catches for 635 yards and three scores. He posts 42.3 yards receiving per game.

Pitts has a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Kyle Pitts Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 6 4 43 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 5 3 47 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 35 0 Week 9 Vikings 5 4 56 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 5 3 30 0 Week 12 Saints 2 2 22 0 Week 13 @Jets 8 4 51 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 6 3 57 1 Week 15 @Panthers 4 3 37 0 Week 16 Colts 4 3 49 1

