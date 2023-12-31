Sunday's NHL slate features a matchup between the heavily favored Tampa Bay Lightning (17-15-5) and the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-5) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Lightning are -250 on the moneyline to win at home against the Canadiens (+200) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal has played 17 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Lightning are 10-9 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 32 games this season, with 12 upset wins (37.5%).

Tampa Bay has been a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Montreal is 1-8 when it is underdogs of +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-7 4-5-1 6.4 3 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3 3.2 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 5-5-0 6.2 2.6 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.6 2.9 7 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.