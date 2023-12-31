Lightning vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 31
The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-15-5) take on the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-5) at Amalie Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN. The Lightning were defeated by the New York Rangers 5-1 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Lightning have gone 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests, putting up 30 goals while giving up 32 in that period. On 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (22.2%).
Here is our prediction for who will claim the win in Sunday's game.
Lightning vs. Canadiens Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Lightning 4, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-250)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Lightning (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have a 17-15-5 record overall, with a 3-5-8 record in games that have needed overtime.
- Tampa Bay is 4-1-5 (13 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.
- In the seven games this season the Lightning scored only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).
- Tampa Bay finished 0-5-2 in the seven games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Lightning have scored at least three goals in 21 games (16-2-3, 35 points).
- In the 15 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 7-6-2 to register 16 points.
- In the 22 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 11-10-1 (23 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 6-5-4 to register 16 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|14th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|2.74
|27th
|27th
|3.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.37
|23rd
|19th
|30.3
|Shots
|28.7
|27th
|20th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|33.3
|29th
|3rd
|29.66%
|Power Play %
|18.4%
|21st
|15th
|79.63%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.9%
|31st
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.