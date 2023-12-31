The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-15-5) take on the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-5) at Amalie Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN. The Lightning were defeated by the New York Rangers 5-1 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Lightning have gone 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests, putting up 30 goals while giving up 32 in that period. On 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (22.2%).

Here is our prediction for who will claim the win in Sunday's game.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Lightning 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-250)

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 17-15-5 record overall, with a 3-5-8 record in games that have needed overtime.

Tampa Bay is 4-1-5 (13 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Lightning scored only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay finished 0-5-2 in the seven games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Lightning have scored at least three goals in 21 games (16-2-3, 35 points).

In the 15 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 7-6-2 to register 16 points.

In the 22 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 11-10-1 (23 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 6-5-4 to register 16 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 14th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.37 23rd 19th 30.3 Shots 28.7 27th 20th 30.9 Shots Allowed 33.3 29th 3rd 29.66% Power Play % 18.4% 21st 15th 79.63% Penalty Kill % 71.9% 31st

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

