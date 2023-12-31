The Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos and the Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield will be two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (59 points), via collected 25 goals and 34 assists.

Brayden Point is another key contributor for Tampa Bay, with 38 points (one per game) -- scoring 16 goals and adding 22 assists.

Stamkos has posted 15 goals and 21 assists for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (8-7-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .900% save percentage ranks 38th in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Canadiens Players to Watch

Nicholas Suzuki is a key offensive option for Montreal, with 31 points this season, as he has put up 10 goals and 21 assists in 35 games.

Michael Matheson is a top contributor for Montreal, with 26 total points this season. In 35 contests, he has netted six goals and provided 20 assists.

This season, Montreal's Caufield has 25 points, courtesy of nine goals (second on team) and 16 assists (third).

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a record of 4-4-0 in eight games this season, conceding 27 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 238 saves and an .898 save percentage, 44th in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 14th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.37 23rd 19th 30.3 Shots 28.7 27th 20th 30.9 Shots Allowed 33.3 29th 3rd 29.66% Power Play % 18.4% 21st 15th 79.63% Penalty Kill % 71.9% 31st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.