The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-15-5) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-5) at Amalie Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Lightning fell to the New York Rangers 5-1 in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-250) Canadiens (+200) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have gone 10-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

The Lightning have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay's 37 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 18 times.

Lightning vs Canadiens Additional Info

Lightning vs. Canadiens Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 120 (7th) Goals 96 (28th) 128 (29th) Goals Allowed 118 (25th) 35 (1st) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 22 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (32nd)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Tampa Bay has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Tampa Bay went over in four of its past 10 contests.

The Lightning have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Lightning's 120 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Lightning rank 29th in total goals against, giving up 3.5 goals per game (128 total) in league play.

The team is ranked 22nd in goal differential at -8.

