How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA schedule has six quality competitions on the docket. Among those contests is the Brooklyn Nets squaring off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Today's NBA Games
The Washington Wizards take on the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks travel to face the Wizards on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSSE
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 6-25
- ATL Record: 12-19
- WAS Stats: 116.4 PPG (11th in NBA), 126.0 Opp. PPG (30th)
- ATL Stats: 121.9 PPG (third in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.9 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -7.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -275
- WAS Odds to Win: +225
- Total: 252.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets look to pull off a road win at the Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and YES
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 21-9
- BKN Record: 15-17
- OKC Stats: 121.2 PPG (fifth in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (11th)
- BKN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 116.1 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.3 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -7.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -350
- BKN Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 237.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers look to pull off a road win at the Pelicans on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and SportsNet LA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 18-14
- LAL Record: 17-15
- NO Stats: 115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- LAL Stats: 114.7 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.3 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.2 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 3.1 APG)
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Boston Celtics
The Celtics go on the road to face the Spurs on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and NBCS-BOS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 5-26
- BOS Record: 25-6
- SA Stats: 111.7 PPG (25th in NBA), 123.0 Opp. PPG (28th)
- BOS Stats: 120.3 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.8 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -13.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -900
- SA Odds to Win: +575
- Total: 238.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies host the Sacramento Kings
The Kings look to pull of an away win at the Grizzlies on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 10-21
- SAC Record: 18-12
- MEM Stats: 107.2 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (14th)
- SAC Stats: 117.4 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.6 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 7.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -1.5
- MEM Odds to Win: -130
- SAC Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 236.5 points
The Phoenix Suns play the Orlando Magic
The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSFL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 16-15
- ORL Record: 19-12
- PHO Stats: 115.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (16th)
- ORL Stats: 113.0 PPG (22nd in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (29.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.1 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -5.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -225
- ORL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 229.5 points
