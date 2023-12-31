Will Nikita Kucherov Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 31?
Can we expect Nikita Kucherov finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kucherov stats and insights
- In 17 of 36 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and eight times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted six shots and scored one goal.
- He has nine goals on the power play, and also 18 assists.
- He takes 4.4 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kucherov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|23:25
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|18:36
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|18:24
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|22:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|21:51
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|3
|2
|1
|21:21
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:26
|Away
|L 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.