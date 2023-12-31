Nikita Kucherov will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena. If you'd like to wager on Kucherov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -139)

1.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Kucherov has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 21:02 on the ice per game.

In 17 of 36 games this year, Kucherov has scored a goal, with eight of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 28 of 36 games this year, Kucherov has registered a point, and 17 of those games included multiple points.

Kucherov has an assist in 22 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 36 Games 5 59 Points 7 25 Goals 2 34 Assists 5

