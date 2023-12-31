Saddiq Bey and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing off versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 117-110 loss versus the Kings, Bey had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Bey's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.0 13.1 Rebounds 6.5 6.5 7.4 Assists -- 1.4 1.7 PRA -- 20.9 22.2 PR -- 19.5 20.5 3PM 2.5 1.9 1.8



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Wizards

Bey is responsible for taking 11.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.4 per game.

He's taken 5.4 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 104.5. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 105.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have allowed 126 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

The Wizards give up 49.4 rebounds per game, worst in the league.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, giving up 30.4 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per contest.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 32 13 9 1 0 0 1 11/1/2023 32 14 7 0 2 0 1

