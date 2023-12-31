Which basketball team sits on top of the SoCon? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Samford

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 27-2
  • Overall Rank: 87th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th
  • Last Game: W 87-65 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

  • Opponent: Chattanooga
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Western Carolina

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 137th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
  • Last Game: W 90-62 vs King (TN)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Citadel
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Furman

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-13
  • Overall Rank: 149th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
  • Last Game: L 79-74 vs Anderson (SC)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UNC Greensboro
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Citadel

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 15-13
  • Overall Rank: 165th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
  • Last Game: W 106-76 vs Toccoa Falls

Next Game

  • Opponent: Western Carolina
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. East Tennessee State

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 168th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
  • Last Game: W 86-70 vs East Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: Mercer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Wofford

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 192nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
  • Last Game: W 75-55 vs Southern Wesleyan

Next Game

  • Opponent: VMI
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Chattanooga

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Overall Rank: 206th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
  • Last Game: L 101-66 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Samford
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. UNC Greensboro

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Overall Rank: 213th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th
  • Last Game: L 72-37 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Furman
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Mercer

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-19
  • Overall Rank: 252nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
  • Last Game: W 74-50 vs Talladega

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. VMI

  • Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 0-28
  • Overall Rank: 347th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
  • Last Game: W 82-65 vs Penn State-New Kensington

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Wofford
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

