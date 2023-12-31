For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 11 of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has six goals on the power play, and also 14 assists.

He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:04 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:23 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:54 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 3 0 3 15:48 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:49 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 4 4 0 14:59 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 4-1 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 3-1

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

