Steven Stamkos will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens face off on Sunday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Stamkos? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Steven Stamkos vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Stamkos has averaged 17:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -15.

In Stamkos' 34 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Stamkos has a point in 23 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Stamkos has an assist in 18 of 34 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Stamkos' implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stamkos has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 118 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 34 Games 5 36 Points 6 15 Goals 1 21 Assists 5

