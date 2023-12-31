Should you wager on Tanner Jeannot to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jeannot stats and insights

  • Jeannot has scored in six of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (one shot).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 118 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 5-1
12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:32 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:27 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:29 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:30 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.