Taylor Heinicke will be up against the eighth-worst passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons play the Chicago Bears in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Heinicke has tallied 727 passing yards (181.8 per game) for Atlanta, completing 59.8% of his throws with four touchdown passes and one interception on the season. On the ground, Heinicke has rushed 11 times for 78 yards.

Heinicke vs. the Bears

Heinicke vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

15 players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed at least two passing touchdowns to nine quarterbacks in 2023.

The Bears have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to four opposing QBs this season.

The 237.5 passing yards per game yielded by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Bears have the No. 30 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 28 this season (1.9 per game).

Taylor Heinicke Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing Yards: 200.5 (-115)

200.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-278)

Heinicke Passing Insights

Heinicke has gone over his passing yards prop bet total twice this year.

The Falcons, who are 24th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 49.5% of the time while running 50.5%.

Heinicke has 727 yards on 107 attempts this season to average 6.8 yards per attempt.

Heinicke has thrown for a touchdown in all four games this season, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has four total touchdowns this season (14.8% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

Heinicke accounts for 4.1% of his team's red zone plays, with five of his total 107 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Taylor Heinicke Rushing Props vs the Bears

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Heinicke Rushing Insights

Heinicke hit his rushing yards over twice in three games played this season.

Heinicke has not found paydirt on the ground this season in four games.

Heinicke's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 23-for-33 / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 8-for-15 / 55 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-38 / 268 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 12-for-21 / 175 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

