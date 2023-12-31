How to Watch the UConn vs. Marquette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads square off when the UConn Huskies (9-3) host the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-0) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, victors in 12 in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: SNY
UConn vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles' 80.9 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 62.3 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.3 points, Marquette is 12-0.
- UConn is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 80.9 points.
- The Huskies put up 22.8 more points per game (81.8) than the Golden Eagles give up (59.0).
- UConn is 9-3 when scoring more than 59.0 points.
- When Marquette gives up fewer than 81.8 points, it is 11-0.
- The Huskies are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 12.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (37.9%).
- The Golden Eagles make 49.8% of their shots from the field, 12.1% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.
UConn Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)
- Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.9 FG%, 54.7 3PT% (41-for-75)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Rose Nkumu: 8.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 57.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
Marquette Leaders
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Louisville
|W 86-62
|XL Center
|12/18/2023
|Butler
|W 88-62
|XL Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Toronto Metropolitan
|W 111-34
|Mattamy Athletic Centre
|12/31/2023
|Marquette
|-
|XL Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|McDonough Gymnasium
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Creighton
|W 76-70
|Al McGuire Center
|12/17/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 99-91
|Al McGuire Center
|12/21/2023
|Bucknell
|W 67-39
|Al McGuire Center
|12/31/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|1/3/2024
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/6/2024
|Xavier
|-
|Al McGuire Center
