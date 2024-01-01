Texas vs. Washington: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Sugar Bowl
The No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal in the Sugar Bowl, where they will oppose the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) in New Orleans, Louisiana, starting at 8:45 PM ET on January 1, 2024, live on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 64.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Washington matchup in this article.
Texas vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
Texas vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4.5)
|64.5
|-185
|+155
|FanDuel
|Texas (-4.5)
|63.5
|-182
|+150
Texas vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Texas has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Longhorns have an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.
- Washington has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Huskies have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Texas & Washington 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+310
|Bet $100 to win $310
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
