Can we expect Alex Barre-Boulet scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In six of 29 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).

Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 87 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:47 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:12 Home L 5-1 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:57 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:51 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-1

Lightning vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.