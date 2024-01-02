The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Anthony Cirelli, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. If you're thinking about a bet on Cirelli against the Jets, we have plenty of info to help.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Cirelli has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 17:33 on the ice per game.

Cirelli has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 14 of 37 games this season, Cirelli has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Cirelli has an assist in nine of 37 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Cirelli's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 30.8% chance of Cirelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 87 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +30 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 37 Games 3 17 Points 4 8 Goals 2 9 Assists 2

