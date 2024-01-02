The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Austin Watson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

Watson has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).

Watson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 87 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 6:06 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:40 Home L 3-2 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 6:24 Away L 4-2 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

