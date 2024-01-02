Will Austin Watson Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 2?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Austin Watson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Watson stats and insights
- Watson has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).
- Watson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 87 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|6:06
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|6:24
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|4:20
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|4:01
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Lightning vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
