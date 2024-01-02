Brantley County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Brantley County, Georgia, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Brantley County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vidalia High School at Brantley County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Nahunta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
