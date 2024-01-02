Cherokee County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Cherokee County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creekview High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
