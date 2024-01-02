Fulton County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Fulton County, Georgia today? We've got what you need.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charles Drew High School at B.E.S.T. Academy
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater Atlanta Christian School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekview High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pace Academy at Woodland High School - Stockbridge
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Maynard H Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
