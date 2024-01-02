Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Fulton County, Georgia today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charles Drew High School at B.E.S.T. Academy

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on January 2

6:55 PM ET on January 2 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Greater Atlanta Christian School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekview High School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pace Academy at Woodland High School - Stockbridge

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapel Hill High School at Maynard H Jackson High School