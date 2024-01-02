How to Watch the Kennesaw State vs. Mercer Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
The Kennesaw State Owls (4-8) play the Mercer Bears (5-10) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Hawkins Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison
- The Owls' 54.1 points per game are 14.2 fewer points than the 68.3 the Bears give up.
- The Bears put up only 1.2 more points per game (62.7) than the Owls give up (61.5).
- When Mercer puts up more than 61.5 points, it is 4-3.
- Kennesaw State is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 62.7 points.
- The Bears are making 37.6% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Owls concede to opponents (42%).
- The Owls make 35.2% of their shots from the field, eight% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.
Kennesaw State Leaders
- Prencis Harden: 13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%
- Carly Hooks: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
- Trynce Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.2 FG%
- Kyndall Golden: 2.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.3 FG%
- Morgan Dillard: 4.7 PTS, 41.3 FG%
Kennesaw State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|San Diego State
|L 75-52
|Rubin Arena
|12/21/2023
|Providence
|W 53-51
|Rubin Arena
|12/28/2023
|Georgetown
|L 57-55
|KSU Convocation Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|1/6/2024
|Queens (NC)
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|North Florida
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
