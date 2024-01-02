The Kennesaw State Owls (4-8) play the Mercer Bears (5-10) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Hawkins Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
Kennesaw State vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

  • The Owls' 54.1 points per game are 14.2 fewer points than the 68.3 the Bears give up.
  • The Bears put up only 1.2 more points per game (62.7) than the Owls give up (61.5).
  • When Mercer puts up more than 61.5 points, it is 4-3.
  • Kennesaw State is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The Bears are making 37.6% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Owls concede to opponents (42%).
  • The Owls make 35.2% of their shots from the field, eight% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kennesaw State Leaders

  • Prencis Harden: 13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%
  • Carly Hooks: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
  • Trynce Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.2 FG%
  • Kyndall Golden: 2.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.3 FG%
  • Morgan Dillard: 4.7 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Kennesaw State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 San Diego State L 75-52 Rubin Arena
12/21/2023 Providence W 53-51 Rubin Arena
12/28/2023 Georgetown L 57-55 KSU Convocation Center
1/2/2024 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
1/6/2024 Queens (NC) - KSU Convocation Center
1/11/2024 North Florida - KSU Convocation Center

