How to Watch the Lightning vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Having taken three straight at home, the Winnipeg Jets host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
You can see the Lightning-Jets matchup on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning vs Jets Additional Info
Lightning vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|Jets
|3-2 (F/OT) WPG
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning's total of 131 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 28th in the league.
- With 124 goals (3.3 per game), the Lightning have the league's fifth-best offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 33 goals during that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|37
|26
|35
|61
|53
|32
|0%
|Brayden Point
|38
|17
|22
|39
|16
|14
|44.6%
|Steven Stamkos
|35
|15
|22
|37
|21
|6
|51.3%
|Victor Hedman
|36
|5
|31
|36
|28
|8
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|38
|10
|20
|30
|25
|14
|48.6%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have conceded 87 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
- The Jets rank 13th in the league with 117 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Jets are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Jets have given up 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 36 goals over that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|35
|12
|24
|36
|9
|20
|50.5%
|Joshua Morrissey
|35
|6
|24
|30
|28
|19
|-
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|35
|11
|15
|26
|17
|15
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|35
|10
|12
|22
|5
|11
|33%
