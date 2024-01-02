Lightning vs. Jets: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - January 2
Tuesday's NHL schedule includes an outing between the favored Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4, -130 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5, +110 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Lightning vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Lightning vs. Jets Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Jets Moneyline
|Lightning Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-128
|+106
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Jets Betting Trends
- Winnipeg's 35 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.
- The Jets are 15-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Lightning have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 41.2%, of those games.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Winnipeg has compiled a 13-5 record (winning 72.2% of its games).
- Tampa Bay is 5-4 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.
Lightning Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-1-2
|6-4
|4-4-2
|6.0
|3.60
|2.00
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-1-2
|3.60
|2.00
|4
|13.3%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|3-7
|5-4-1
|6.4
|3.30
|3.10
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.30
|3.10
|6
|23.1%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-0
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|4
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|4
