How to Watch the Mercer vs. Kennesaw State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (4-8) face the Mercer Bears (5-10) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Hawkins Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mercer vs. Kennesaw State Scoring Comparison
- The Owls average 14.2 fewer points per game (54.1) than the Bears give up (68.3).
- The Bears record only 1.2 more points per game (62.7) than the Owls give up (61.5).
- When Mercer scores more than 61.5 points, it is 4-3.
- Kennesaw State has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.
- This year the Bears are shooting 37.6% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Owls concede.
- The Owls' 35.2 shooting percentage is 8.0 lower than the Bears have given up.
Mercer Leaders
- Stacie Jones: 10.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.1 FG%
- Mackenzie Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Briana Peguero: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)
- Deja Williams: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.3 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (32-for-89)
- Ashlee Locke: 5.1 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 37.9 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mercer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 74-63
|Hawkins Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 81-78
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|L 60-58
|Hawkins Arena
|1/2/2024
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.