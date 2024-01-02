Pierce County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Pierce County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pierce County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tattnall County High School at Pierce County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Blackshear, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.