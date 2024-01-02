Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Toombs County, Georgia today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Toombs County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vidalia High School at Brantley County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Nahunta, GA

Nahunta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 3

2A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Vidalia High School