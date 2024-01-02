In the upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Victor Hedman to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

Hedman has scored in five of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Hedman has picked up two goals and 12 assists on the power play.

Hedman's shooting percentage is 6.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 87 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 29:52 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:55 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 26:47 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:32 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 23:36 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 27:35 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:41 Away L 4-2 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:32 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 25:04 Home W 3-1

Lightning vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

