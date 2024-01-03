Cobb County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Cobb County, Georgia is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sequoyah High School at Allatoona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Acworth, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
