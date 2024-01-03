Fulton County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Fulton County, Georgia, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marist School at Mount Pisgah Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Cities High School at Maynard H Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
