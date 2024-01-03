Wednesday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) squaring off at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 74-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 74, Georgia Tech 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-2.3)

Florida State (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Florida State's record against the spread this season is 4-7-0, while Georgia Tech's is 6-6-0. A total of seven out of the Seminoles' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Yellow Jackets' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets score 71.7 points per game (261st in college basketball) and allow 71.1 (182nd in college basketball) for a +7 scoring differential overall.

Georgia Tech prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 6.5 boards. It collects 42.1 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.6.

Georgia Tech knocks down 6.7 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 28.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.3%.

Georgia Tech has lost the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 12.3 (230th in college basketball) while forcing 9.3 (347th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.