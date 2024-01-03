The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ACCN

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Georgia Tech is 7-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 122nd.

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 71.7 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 73.8 the Seminoles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Georgia Tech is 3-0.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged away (66.6).

The Yellow Jackets allowed fewer points at home (69 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech drained more 3-pointers away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule