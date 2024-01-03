The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
  • Georgia Tech is 7-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 122nd.
  • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 71.7 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 73.8 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 73.8 points, Georgia Tech is 3-0.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged away (66.6).
  • The Yellow Jackets allowed fewer points at home (69 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech drained more 3-pointers away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 UMass W 73-70 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 @ Hawaii W 73-68 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Nevada L 72-64 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/9/2024 Notre Dame - Hank McCamish Pavilion

