Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Florida State Seminoles (5-5, 0-1 ACC) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3, 1-0 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Information

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Miles Kelly: 16.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kowacie Reeves: 12.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Baye Ndongo: 8.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK
  • Tyzhaun Claude: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dabbo Coleman: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Jamir Watkins: 12.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Darin Green Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Baba: 8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jalen Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • De'Ante Green: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Stat Comparison

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank
129th 77.2 Points Scored 72.2 249th
273rd 74.6 Points Allowed 71.4 192nd
173rd 36.9 Rebounds 42.9 17th
149th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 12.7 13th
136th 8 3pt Made 7.1 212th
137th 14.2 Assists 14.4 127th
220th 12.3 Turnovers 12.2 211th

