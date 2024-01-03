The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -3.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech has played six games this season that have had more than 142.5 combined points scored.

Georgia Tech has a 142.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 0.3 more points than this game's total.

Georgia Tech has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Florida State has covered the spread less often than Georgia Tech this season, putting up an ATS record of 4-7-0, compared to the 6-6-0 mark of Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 8 72.7% 76.2 147.9 73.8 144.9 152.2 Georgia Tech 6 50% 71.7 147.9 71.1 144.9 145.9

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

The Seminoles had eight wins in 20 games against the spread last year in ACC play.

The Yellow Jackets' 71.7 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 73.8 the Seminoles allow.

Georgia Tech has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-0 overall record in games it scores more than 73.8 points.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 4-7-0 3-6 7-4-0 Georgia Tech 6-6-0 3-3 4-8-0

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Georgia Tech 5-11 Home Record 11-6 4-7 Away Record 3-9 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

