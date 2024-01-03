Hawks vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Atlanta Hawks (13-19) will lean on Trae Young (seventh in NBA, 28.3 points per game) to help them defeat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third in league, 31.4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena, at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Thunder matchup in this article.
Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOK
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-1.5)
|246.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Thunder (-1.5)
|247.5
|-126
|+108
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info
Hawks vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder have a +269 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 121.5 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.
- The Hawks put up 122.2 points per game (third in league) while giving up 122.7 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 243.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to score 235.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Oklahoma City has won 24 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- Atlanta has covered seven times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.
Hawks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Trae Young
|28.5
|-105
|28.3
|Dejounte Murray
|20.5
|-105
|20.5
|Jalen Johnson
|15.5
|-110
|14.6
|Clint Capela
|12.5
|+100
|12.0
Hawks and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+15000
|+6600
|-
|Thunder
|+2200
|+1100
|-
