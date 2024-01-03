Two of the league's top scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 31.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) visit Trae Young (seventh, 28.3 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK. The Thunder are 1.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 246.5.

Hawks vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -1.5 246.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 10 games this season that finished with a point total over 246.5 points.

Atlanta's games this season have had an average of 244.9 points, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Atlanta has a 7-25-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks have been victorious in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Hawks vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 246.5 % of Games Over 246.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 11 34.4% 121.5 243.7 113.1 235.8 232.2 Hawks 10 31.2% 122.2 243.7 122.7 235.8 239.3

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has covered the spread twice, and is 4-6 overall, over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over six times.

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .077 (1-12-0). On the road, it is .316 (6-13-0).

The Hawks average 9.1 more points per game (122.2) than the Thunder give up (113.1).

Atlanta has put together a 7-17 ATS record and a 13-11 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Hawks vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Hawks and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 7-25 5-12 20-12 Thunder 24-8 14-5 19-13

Hawks vs. Thunder Point Insights

Hawks Thunder 122.2 Points Scored (PG) 121.5 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 7-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 17-3 13-11 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-3 122.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 6-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-3 8-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-4

