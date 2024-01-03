Hawks vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two of the league's top scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 31.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) visit Trae Young (seventh, 28.3 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK. The Thunder are 1.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 246.5.
Hawks vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-1.5
|246.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 10 games this season that finished with a point total over 246.5 points.
- Atlanta's games this season have had an average of 244.9 points, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Atlanta has a 7-25-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hawks have been victorious in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Atlanta has won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info
Hawks vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 246.5
|% of Games Over 246.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|11
|34.4%
|121.5
|243.7
|113.1
|235.8
|232.2
|Hawks
|10
|31.2%
|122.2
|243.7
|122.7
|235.8
|239.3
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread twice, and is 4-6 overall, over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over six times.
- Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .077 (1-12-0). On the road, it is .316 (6-13-0).
- The Hawks average 9.1 more points per game (122.2) than the Thunder give up (113.1).
- Atlanta has put together a 7-17 ATS record and a 13-11 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.
Hawks vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|7-25
|5-12
|20-12
|Thunder
|24-8
|14-5
|19-13
Hawks vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Hawks
|Thunder
|122.2
|121.5
|3
|4
|7-17
|17-3
|13-11
|17-3
|122.7
|113.1
|27
|12
|6-9
|21-3
|8-7
|20-4
