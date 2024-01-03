The Atlanta Hawks (13-19) will look to Trae Young (seventh in NBA, 28.3 points per game) when they try to defeat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third in league, 31.4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) on January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

Atlanta is 12-11 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.

The Hawks' 122.2 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 113.1 the Thunder allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks average 123.8 points per game, 2.7 more than away (121.1). On defense they concede 125.4 points per game at home, 4.6 more than on the road (120.8).

Atlanta is allowing more points at home (125.4 per game) than away (120.8).

The Hawks pick up 0.4 more assists per game at home (26.2) than on the road (25.8).

Hawks Injuries