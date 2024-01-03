Heard County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Heard County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Heard County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heard County High School at Cedartown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Cedartown, GA
