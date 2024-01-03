Wednesday's contest at Freedom Hall Civic Center has the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) taking on the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on January 3. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 victory for East Tennessee State, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 74, Mercer 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. East Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: East Tennessee State (-7.4)

East Tennessee State (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

East Tennessee State is 6-5-0 against the spread, while Mercer's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Buccaneers are 6-5-0 and the Bears are 6-4-0. Over the past 10 contests, East Tennessee State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Mercer has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 70 points per game (285th in college basketball) and allowing 70.2 (155th in college basketball).

The 34 rebounds per game Mercer accumulates rank 289th in the country. Their opponents record 33.2.

Mercer connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 34% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35%.

Mercer has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.4 per game (147th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (148th in college basketball).

