The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Mercer Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 44.9% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 40.2% the Buccaneers' opponents have shot this season.

Mercer is 7-4 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 122nd.

The Bears' 70 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 67.7 the Buccaneers give up.

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Mercer is 4-1.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Mercer is averaging 6.7 more points per game at home (73.7) than away (67).

The Bears give up 67 points per game at home, and 78.3 on the road.

Mercer drains more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (34.3%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule