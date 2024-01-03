Schley County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Schley County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Schley County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Macon County High School at Schley County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Ellaville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.