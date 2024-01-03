Trae Young will take the court for the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 31, Young posted 40 points, 13 assists and three steals in a 130-126 win versus the Wizards.

If you'd like to place a bet on Young's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 28.3 31.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.7 Assists 11.5 11.3 12.8 PRA -- 42.6 47.9 PR -- 31.3 35.1 3PM 3.5 3.6 4.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Young's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trae Young Insights vs. the Thunder

Young has taken 20.2 shots per game this season and made 8.8 per game, which account for 20.2% and 18.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 3.6 threes per game, or 23.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Young's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.7 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Allowing 113.1 points per game, the Thunder are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Thunder concede 45.5 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have conceded 27.1 per game, 22nd in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder are ranked 23rd in the league, giving up 13.8 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trae Young vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 36 22 4 11 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.