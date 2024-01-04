In the upcoming matchup versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Austin Watson to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Watson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

Watson has no points on the power play.

Watson averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 6:32 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 6:06 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:40 Home L 3-2 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 6:24 Away L 4-2 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2

Lightning vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

