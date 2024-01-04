The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Brandon Hagel, take the ice Thursday versus the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Hagel? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brandon Hagel vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Hagel has averaged 18:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Hagel has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 39 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 21 of 39 games this season, Hagel has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 39 games this year, Hagel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hagel hits the over on his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

Hagel has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 39 Games 2 30 Points 2 10 Goals 0 20 Assists 2

