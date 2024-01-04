Brayden Point and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Considering a wager on Point in the Lightning-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brayden Point vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

Point Season Stats Insights

Point has averaged 20:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

In 12 of 39 games this year, Point has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Point has a point in 23 games this season (out of 39), including multiple points nine times.

In 17 of 39 games this season, Point has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Point has an implied probability of 35.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Point has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Point Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 39 Games 2 40 Points 1 17 Goals 1 23 Assists 0

