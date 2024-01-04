At Frost Bank Center on Thursday, January 4, 2024, the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) hope to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on TNT.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-9.5) 249.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-9) 249 -450 +350 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Bucks' +172 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 124.8 points per game (second in the NBA) while giving up 119.7 per outing (24th in the league).

The Spurs have been outscored by 11.9 points per game (posting 110.9 points per game, 26th in league, while allowing 122.8 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -392 scoring differential.

These two teams average a combined 235.7 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams score 242.5 points per game combined, seven fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has put together a 15-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 34.5 -115 30.6

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Giannis Antetokounmpo or another Bucks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Bucks and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +190 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.